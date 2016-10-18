Homeroom Announcements: Tuesday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Tuesday

1. Boys volleyball - Frontier at Clarence, 6:30 p.m.

A huge matchup between the top two public schools in Western New York. No. 2 Clarence (8-2) is 5-0 and won the Sweet Home and Orchard Park tournaments since a Sept. 21 loss at No. 3 Frontier (9-1). Brian Norsen had 5 aces and Owen Bean had 8 kills that day for the Falcons, whose lone ECIC I loss came to No. 6 Hamburg on Sept. 27. Clarence's other league loss came on Sept. 13 to No. 4 Orchard Park, which the Red Devils just beat two weeks ago.

2. Girls volleyball - Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 small school Sacred Heart (7-2) hosts No. 9 Mount St. Mary (4-3) in a Monsignor Martin Association contest between the second and third place teams in the league behind No. 1 St. Mary’s of Lancaster (9-0). The Thunder scored 15, 6 and 16 points in a three-set sweep by the Sharks on Sept. 30.

3. Field hockey - Roy-Hart at Akron, 4:45 p.m.

Roy-Hart (7-4) heads to Niagara-Orleans foe No. 2 Akron (11-0) in the regular season finale for both squads. The Tigers, who are led by Heather Cummings' 15 goals and Abigail Stone's 10, are one of two unbeatens left in Western New York with No. 1 Iroquois (15-0). The Rams are led offensively by Alexis Lovewell (10 goals) and Angelina Ciarfella (7 goals).

4. Girls volleyball - Albion at Akron, 5 p.m.

No. 6 small school Akron (9-0) is looking to complete a perfect Niagara-Orleans League season in a home game against Albion (7-2), which received votes in this week's large schools poll. The Tigers swept the Purple Eagles on Sept. 22.

5. Boys volleyball - St. Mary's of Lancaster at Canisius, 6 p.m.

The unanimous No. 1 Crusaders (23-2, 5-0), fresh off a weekend road trip to Syracuse where it swept Baldwinsville and Cicero North, have three league games left before embarking on a postseason run to a possible 17th straight Monsignor Martin Championship. Canisius swept the Lancers (3-3 MMA) on Sept. 14.

Honor roll

- Boys soccer: Class B-1, B-2 and C prequarterfinals

- Girls soccer: Class AA and A-2 prequarterfinals

- Girls volleyball: Southwestern at Chautauqua Lake, 6 p.m.

- Girls volleyball: Panama at Maple Grove, 6 p.m.

Playoff schedules

- Section VI football quarterfinals

- Section VI boys soccer

- Section VI girls soccer

* * *

* * *

