Wellsville woman arrested in Buffalo for running from police

Abbey L. Hitchcock, 26, of Wellsville, was arrested for allegedly running from Buffalo police in a "well-known drug area" of the city, according to a police arrest report.

Hitchcock was stopped for questioning when a Buffalo police patrol found her in the first block of Herkimer Street about 9 p.m. Sunday, police said. When she was found to be carrying no identification documents and police asked for her name, she began to run. Quickly captured in that block, Hitchcock was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, police said.

Hitchcock was later found to be the subject of an unrelated Allegany County arrest warrant. She remained in custody at the Erie County Holding Center Monday night pending further proceedings in Buffalo and Allegany County.