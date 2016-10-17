If the season ended today, the Bills would...

It's only October, and there's a lot of football left to be played, and it's way too early for this ... but if you're someone who likes looking at where the Bills would stand if the season ended today, yes, they would make the playoffs.

The Bills improved to 4-2 Sunday with 45-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers, which would currently give them the second wild card position.

The Raiders are ahead of the Broncos in the AFC West because they have a better record within the division. The Broncos would have the first wild card spot over the Bills because they have a better record in conference games, where the Bills are 1-2. (Can you believe through six games the only AFC team the Bills have beaten is the Patriots?)

I guess now the Bills have 10 games not to blow it.