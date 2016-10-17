New pet shop in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls has a new pet shop.

The Pet Stuff Store opened in downtown Niagara Falls over the weekend. It's the city's only locally-owned pet store.

The store sells grain-free, limited-ingredient wet and dry dog food, grooming supplies, treats, toys, collars, leads and apparel.

"It's very exciting to have a locally owned pet store in Niagara Falls once again," said Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster, in a release.

The store, owned by Marcia Massaro, is located at 1702 Pine Ave., between DiCamillo bakery and Latina Import Co. The business received a micro enterprise matching grant from the city's development corporation.

