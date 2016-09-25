Refresh Calendar for Sept. 24 to Oct. 1 events

FAMILY

Building with Biology. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Buffalo Museum of Science Building, 1020 Humboldt Parkway. Part of a nationwide festival of educational programs designed to encourage conversations between the public and scientists. Design a “super organism” to solve a problem, extract DNA from wheat germ, discuss which future technologies they’ll support, and more. Museum admission applies.

Community mural project. With artist David Wasik, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Ring of Knowledge, main floor, Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square.

What to do about challenging behavior in the home and community. 6 p.m. Tuesday. Parent Network, 1000 Main St. Free.

In Search of Owls. 7 to 9 p.m. walk on Friday, Wilson Tuscarora State Park, 3371 W. Lake Road, Wilson. For info and registration, call 282-5154.

North American Tree Climbing Championship. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Saturday and Oct. 2, Botanical Gardens and School of Horticulture, 2565 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls, Ont.; 49 of the top professional tree climbers from the U.S. and Canada will compete.

Oktoberfest. 1 to 8 p.m. next Saturday, Old Falls Street Middle Block, Niagara Falls. German-themed event includes music and children’s activities from 1 to 5 p.m. Free admission.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Camp Blue Skies. Overnight bereavement camp to help children and teens who have lost a loved one, Friday through Oct. 2, Camp Weona, 4025 Poplar Tree Road, Gainesville. For info and to register, visit bit.ly/2aR3ggA. $50.

FITNESS

KIDS FITNESS

Kids bootcamp class. For ages 5 and up at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jada Blitz Training, 4685 Transit Road, Clarence. Presented with Healthy Buffalo. To register, visit jadablitz.com, Free.

BIKING, RUNNING AND WALKING

Lancaster Chamber of Commerce Fall Event. 10- and 17-mile bike rides start at 2:30 p.m., 5-mile slow ride at 3 and village walk at 4, Save a Lot parking lot, Aurora Street at Pleasant Ave., Lancaster. Part of. Also sample food, beer and wine. $15 per person, $25 per couple.

Campus WheelWorks outing. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Campus WheelWorks, 744 Elmwood Ave. Five categories range from fast-paced, 30-mile course to a shorter “ice cream ride.” Bike helmet mandatory. For information on this and other excursions, visit campuswheelworks.com.

Tom’s Pro Bike Rides. 25-mile ride 9 a.m. Sunday; 15-mile ride; 6 p.m. Monday, Tom’s Pro Bike Shop, 3687 Walden Ave., Lancaster. Rides are weather dependent. For more info, visit tomsprobike.com.

Slow Roll. Riders gather at 5:30 p.m. and ride starts at 6:30 sharp on Monday outside Colored Musicians Club, 145 Broadway.

OUTDOOR CLASSES

Total Body Burn. Last classes of the season 9 a.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Stiglmeier Park, 810 Losson Road, Cheektowaga. For more info, visit onthemovefitnessbuffalo.com. Pay per class.

East Aurora pickleball. Last classes 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and next Saturday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday, Healthy Zone Rink, 41 Riley St., East Aurora. Six courts under cover; must be at least 18 to play. $5.

DANCE

Battle @ Buffalo. 7 p.m. Saturday, Verve Dance Studio, 910 Main St. (above Hyatt’s Art Store). Monthly dance competition. $5 to watch and $6 to battle.

OTHER CLASSES

Healthy Buffalo basketball league. Starts next Saturday, Knights of Columbus & North Buffalo Community Center. Register a men’s or 18-and-over team by 4 p.m. Wednesday at healthybuffalo.org.

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program. 1 p.m. Tuesday, Made 2 Move Fitness, 777 Maple Road, Amherst. Low-impact class with range-of-motion exercises suitable for all. For more info, visit forwardfitnessinc.com.

SENIOR FITNESS

Senior Yoga Fit. 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Jewish Community Center Benderson Family Building, 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst. Nonmembers can participate by purchasing a 10-class pass for $59. For info, call Ann Vorburger at 204-2070 or email annvorburger@jccbuffalo.com.

Tai chi for seniors. 10:15 a.m. Monday, Friday, West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St., West Seneca. For info, call 675-9288. Free.

Yoga for seniors. 10:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St. Gentle seated and standing yoga classes. For info, email yogaforlifebflo@gmail.com or call 510-7457. $2.

Zumba. 11 a.m. Monday, Richmond-Summer Senior Building, 337 Summer St. $2.

Zumba Gold. 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Independent Health Family Branch YMCA, 150 Tech Drive. Included in YMCA membership or as part of the Silver Sneakers program, in which costs vary by insurance carrier. For more info, call 839-2543.

Zumba Gold with Jaime. 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday. St. George’s Church, 2 Nottingham Terrace. Low-impact dance fitness for beginners and older adults. For more info, call 574-9303. $5.

Zumba Gold With Jaime chair class. 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, St. George’s Church, 2 Nottingham Terrace. Easy-to-follow dance fitness moves in a seated position, for all ages and abilities. $5.

Zumba Gold with Lisa B. 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Parkdale Elementary School, 141 Girard Ave, East Aurora. Sign up at eastauroraschools.org; For more info, call 687-2352.

Yoga for seniors. 9 a.m. Friday, Clarence Senior Center, 4600 Thompson Road, Clarence. Call 633-5138 for more info. $5.

SilverSneakers Cardio Circuit. Noon Friday, Jewish Community Center, 2640 N. Forest Road, Amherst. For more info, call 688-4033. Nonmembers can participate by purchasing 10 classes for $59.

TAI CHI

Tai Chi Chih. 9 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Clarence Hollow Wellness Center, 10946 Main St., Clarence; 20 soft movements designed to activate and circulate your energy, improving balance, memory, joint restrictions. For info, visit massageandreikibyDenise.massagetherapy.com. Eight classes for $80.

Taijiquan (tai chi). 10 a.m. Saturday and next Saturday, 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, 6 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Peaceful Water Health and Fitness, 1914 Colvin Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. Try two classes for $20. For more info, visit peacefulwaterhealth.com.

Taoist tai chi. Free open house 10 a.m. Saturday and next Saturday, Taoist Tai Chi Society of USA, 968 Kenmore Ave.

YOGA AND PILATES

Yoga for Digestive Health. Weekly six-week class starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, Karuna Yoga Buffalo, 777 Maple Road, Amherst. For more info, visit karunayogabuffalo.com. $80.

Little Pretzels Yoga. 9 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, Power Yoga Buffalo, 758 Elmwood Ave. To sign up or for more info, visit poweryogabuffalo.com. $10.

Yoga. 10 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Resurrection Church Community Room, 3 Doat St., at Genesee St. Free for all ages and abilities; a snack will be served afterward. Supported by the church and the nonprofit Yogis in Service. For more info, visit yogisinservice.org.

Yoga. 10 a.m. Monday, the Dale Center, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Bring your own yoga mat and towel. For info, call 433-1886 or visit daleassociation.com. $5.

Pilates. 10 a.m. Monday, Clarence Hollow Wellness, 10946 Main St., Clarence. For info, visit carlaspilates.com. $8.

As the Spirit Moves you yoga. 5 p.m. Monday, Winery at Marjim Manor, 7171 E. Lake Road, Newfane. Taught by Kim Seddon. For more info, call the winery at 778-7001. $10.

Pilates. 6 p.m. Monday, Lifestyle Health and Fitness, 80 Clinton St., Room 211, City of Tonawanda. For more info, visit healthyandfitwny.com. $5.

Vinyasa yoga. 6 p.m. Monday, Shakti Yoga, 133 Grant St. $10.

Pilates. 9 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday. Karyn Kelly Dance, 4223 Transit Road, Amherst. For info, email jcbaran@verizon.net. $6.

Chair yoga. 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Living Breath Yoga, 7703 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls. Yoga flow class with chairs for stability. Great for all ages and physical abilities. For info, visit livingbreathyogi.com. $10.

Gentle yoga. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Shakti Yoga, 133 Grant St. For more info, visit shaktibuffalo.com or call 884-9642. $12.

Gentle yoga. 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, West Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St. Gentle mat classes. For info, email yogaforlifebflo.com or call 510-7457. $10.

Yoga. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Gentle hatha yoga designed for all ages and fitness levels. For more info, visit buffalogardens.com. $15 per class.

Gentle Restorative Yoga. 6 p.m. Wednesday, Body Glyphix Studio, 12377 Big Tree Road, Wales. Free for cancer patients. $12.

Yoga Reset. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Clarence Hollow Wellness, 10946 Main St., Clarence. A gentle meditative yoga class for all. $15.

Laughter Yoga. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Many Haha’s Laughter Yoga Club, 546 Eggert Road. For more info, visit bit.do/manyhaha. Free for all ages and abilities.

ZUMBA

Zumba by Samira Anniversary Party. Free class followed by a potluck dinner, 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, St. George Hall, 2 Nottingham Terrace. RSVP by calling 868-1578.

Zumba. 6:45 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. Tuesday. St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca. For info, email jaw.jaf@verizon.net or call 829-9314. $5.

Zumba Fitness with Lisa B. 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Parkdale Elementary School, 141 Girard Ave, East Aurora. Sign up at eastauroraschools.org; For more info, call 687-2352. $5.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Summit on Aging and Independence: Shaping Health and Wellness for the Future. 8 a.m. Thursday, Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, Convention Center Plaza. Presented by Western New York State Independent Living Services. Workshops include those on aging, caregiving, quality of life. Register at SummitOnAgingWNY.org. $75 to $125.

HEALTH TALKS

Health Speaker Series. Speaker from the Christian Medical & Dental Association of Western New York, 7 p.m. Monday. Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Free.

“Female Incontinence: What Are My Options?”. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Millennium Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave. Cheektowaga. Join Drs. Ali Ghomi and Dan Leberer, and women’s physical rehabilitation health expert Kathleen Aebischer for a frank discussion about this common, but rarely talked about topic. Learn more about the surgical and non-surgical treatment options. Dinner will be served. Reservations are required by calling Catholic Health’s HealthConnection at 447-6205 or online at chsbuffalo.org/events. Free.

Take Control of Your Weight and Life. 6 p.m. Friday, Village Hall, 13336 Broadway, Alden. Talk on weight loss surgery with Dr. Bala Thatigotla. Free.

HOLISTIC HEALTH

Whole Mind and Body Cryotherapy. How it can be a treatment for PTSD and pain management, 9 a.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Daemen College Schenk Hall, 4380 Main St., Amherst. Free.

Vitamins & Minerals: Which Ones Should a Healthy Person Take?. 6 p.m. Tuesday. Dr. Sanford Levy will discuss how to choose the right ones for your needs, Schofield’s Mondello Wellness & Family Center, 3333 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Free.

Holistic Health Series. “Water, Water Everywhere, But Not a Drop to Drink,” 7 p.m. Tuesday. Amherst Main Library, 350 John James Audubon Parkway. Talk on water quality and its delivery systems to our homes and businesses.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alzheimer’s support. 2 p.m. Monday, Peregine’s Landing, 101 Sterling Drive, Orchard Park; 11:30 a.m. next Saturday. Amherst Church of Christ, 8285 Transit Road, Clarence. For more info, visit alz.org/WNY or call (800) 272-3900.

Caregiver support. 3 p.m. Tuesday. Call 833-5389 for more info. The Meadows at Weinberg Campus, 2650 North Forest Road, Amherst.

NUTRITION

Food Truck Tuesday. 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St. .

HEALTHY EATING SUPPORT

Weight-loss class. Weekly 10-week class starts at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Reform with Rachel, 117 Lincoln Blvd., Town of Tonawanda. For more info, visit reformwithrachel.com. $250.

Eating Disorders Anonymous. 9:30 a.m. Saturday, next Saturday, WNY Counseling and Stress Management Center, 388 Evans St., first floor, Amherst; ; 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Clarifen Center, 1412 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. For more info, call 380-4035 or email edcatt@gmail.com.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS). 9 a.m. Monday, Highland Hose Firehall, 1 George Nablo Parkway, Evans. Annual dues of $32; weekly fee of $1.

Food Addicts in Recovery. 7 p.m. Monday, Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road, Amherst; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Room 3043, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Room 109, Wesleyan Church of Hamburg, 4999 McKinley Parkway.

TOPS. 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Tonawanda Zion Church, 15 Koenig Circle, Town of Tonawanda. $2.

TOPS. 9 a.m. Wednesday, Cheektowaga Recreation Center, 2600 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. For more info, call 895-4414.

Healthy Living class. 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow Road, Amherst. $5 monthly dues.

TOPS. 5 p.m. Wednesday, Lancaster Municipal Building Room 215, 5423 Broadway, Lancaster.

TOPS. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave. Call 877-2915 for more info.