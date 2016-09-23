The 10 (+5): Oinktoberfest, Metric, Buffalo Beer Week

1) Oinktoberfest, 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to dusk on Sept. 24 and 25 at the Great Pumpkin Farm (11199 Main St., Clarence). Sept. 22 is free, cost is $7 for each of the weekend days. Discounted tickets available at Wegmans.

Commentary: With all due respect to the short-lived BeerBaconBoobs event name, Alternative Buffalo's Kerfuffle concert and anything held at Pasion, Oinktoberfest is one of the best-sounding titles we've heard.

[Related: Photos from early-on in the 2015 Oinktoberfest]

The meat of the event is during the weekend, where the final leg of the Empire State Barbecue Championship Series smokes, sizzles and sauces (?) in Clarence, but there's a free teaser on Friday with live music from Miller & the Other Sinners and a chance to buy the barbecue that will steal the show all weekend. The theme is East Meats West, which refers to Asian influence on barbecue.

It's a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event, as well, so you'll see meat smokers from across the land.

**********************

2) Metric, doors at 7 p.m. opener at 8 Sept. 23 in Town Ballroom (681 S. Main St.). Tickets are $48 and can be purchased here.

Commentary: Don't go to Artpark tonight! Metric will not be there. The Toronto rockers, whose Friday show has been moved to Town Ballroom, have built a following since the late '90s and snagged five Juno Awards in the process. Here are two sentences from Mac McGuire's concert preview:

"With bombastic hooks and the confident presence of front-woman Emily Haines, the group has become one of alt-rock's most consistent acts for its nearly two decade run. Its latest album, the 2015 released 'Pagans in Vegas,' saw the group dive further into slick, new-wave sounds."

According to Jeff Miers' venue update, few tickets remain, so expect a lively indoor show.

**********************

3) Buffalo Beer Week, Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 at various beer-focused locations throughout the area. Many Beer Week events are free, although some have a cost attached.

Commentary: I really have no idea how to properly preview Buffalo Beer Week in 50 words, so I'll direct you to Scott Scanlon's thorough guide, which introduces the week-long celebration and suggests beers and events. I made this (hopefully useful) map for the special fall brews crafted by local breweries, which is below.

**********************

4) WNY Fall Beer Festival, 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 23 at Woodcock Brothers Brewery (638 Lake St., Wilson). $3 per drink ticket, which is good for a 5-ounce tasting.

Commentary: No, it's not an official part of Buffalo Beer Week, but the party in Wilson gives beer-lovers a chance to try several of the local fall beers.

Some important notes: there will be a ping pong tournament among the breweries, which claims to be "friendly" but we doubt that's the case, and Lockhouse's new hop-infused vodka will be available, before its large-scale release at a party on Oct. 6.

Here's the list of special beers to expect, via the Facebook event page.

**********************

5) Silo City Psychic Fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. is the fair, with further activities until midnight Sept. 24 at Silo City (92 Childs St.). $5 admission.

Commentary: I can't pretend to be an expert in the supernatural, but if you're curious about it, roll over to Silo City on Saturday for a day chock full of activities.

The Rev. Ivy Rivera runs a psychic academy, hosts a radio show and has seen her Facebook event explode in interest. Psychic readers, vendors and healers will be on hand, and after 5, a drum circle and paranormal investigations will keep attendees entranced.

***********************

6) Buffalo's Best Food Truck, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Boulevard Mall parking lot (730 Alberta Dr., Amherst). Free to attend, although donations of canned goods will be accepted for the Food Bank of WNY.

Commentary: It's a tough task to pick Buffalo's best food truck, given the depth and relative saturation of the mobile-food industry. Newcomers like Das Wafel, Kona Ice, Polish Villa and Gourm-Asian Bistro will have a presence, as will old standbys like Lloyd, Black Market and Frank.

For a tasty teaser, look at The News' food truck guide from earlier this summer. It's exhaustive.

***********************

7) Light the Night Walk, 5 to 9 p.m. - walk at 7:30 - Sept. 23 in Delaware Park, near the Buffalo Zoo. Minimum fundraising amount is $100 - go here for more info.

Commentary: The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society holds Light the Night Walks across North America to raise money to fight two vicious blood cancers, and Delaware Park is the site for Buffalo's walk.

You can find a list of top local fundraisers by group and individual so far here; the Buffalo event is over halfway to its $500,000 goal.

***********************

8) Ballpark Brew Bash, 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Coca-Cola Field (One James D. Griffin Plaza). Tickets are $35 in advance or $45 day of.

Commentary: Wander around the perimeter of the Bisons' stadium to sample beers from breweries across the country at this Buffalo Beer Week event.

Ommegang, Goose Island, Ballast Point, Great Lakes and New Belgium are some of the more mainstream names to attend, but the local breweries will have a strong presence as well. See the full list of participating breweries here.

***********************

9) Buffalo Humanities Festival, 8 p.m. Sept. 23; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at Burchfield-Penney Art Center (1300 Elmwood Ave.). Tickets range from $10 to $100 with several various levels.

Commentary: Do you find yourself scratching your head when people say that Buffalo is in a full-blown renaissance? Are you befuddled when your adoring friends refer to you as a Renaissance Man or Woman? The Burchfield has concocted a pretty cool concept behind its three-day event - through historical hindsight, who benefits the most when a renaissance happens?

While family-friendly entertainment will be set up outside the gallery all day, here's the schedule of sessions and their locations.

***********************

10) Wildlife Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 at the New York Power Authority's Niagara Power Vista (5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston). Free to attend.

Commentary: We've been accused of favoring reptiles after covering the Buffalo Niagara Reptile Expo last weekend, so now we're proving our inclusiveness by trumpeting the Wildlife Festival in Lewiston.

"But there will be tarantulas!" you say, with fear. Yeah, those vile little crawlers will be there, so you can stay a safe distance and still have fun. Plus, there's a state-sanctioned duck-calling competition, which I can't even begin to explain. For carnivores, there's even a station dedicated to wild-game tasting near the center tent.

***********************

11) Compeer Buffalo UnGala, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at Larkin Square (745 Seneca St.). Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.

Commentary: Compeer's business-casual gathering at Larkin will recognize the 31-year career of Michele Brown, the organization's executive director, as well as celebrate the power of volunteer friendships in helping those who suffer from mental illnesses.

Live music from Keith Shuskie, food and cocktail stations, raffles for baskets and much more is on tap.

***********************

12) Taste of Grand Island, noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Town Commons (2255 Baseline Road, Grand Island) along Whitehaven Road. Free to attend, and food tickets are available to purchase at each of the entrances. Beer and wine tent is open from noon to 11 p.m. and boasts live music.

Commentary: Over 70 vendors and 25 Grand Island eateries will showcase their wares on Saturday at this Corey McGowan fall-themed production. Johnny Mac's, the area's first inflatable pub, will be in attendance, since it's run by the festival organizer.

Face painting, a petting zoo and pumpkin decorating are kid-friendly activities on the docket, too.

***********************

13) Paws in the Park Walk, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 in Beaver Island State Park (2136 W. Oakfield Road, Grand Island). Registration is $40 until 2 p.m. Sept. 23, then $50 day-of.

Commentary: Dogs really thrive in the fall season. Sure, their paws do get a little muddier than usual, but there's less heat to make them miserable, and they love to bound through crunchy leaves (I don't know that for a fact, but it seems accurate).

The SPCA of Erie County rolls to Beaver Island for a day with your dog - including a two-mile walk, breakfast from Dunkin' Donuts (RIP Buffalo stores) and lunch from Anderson's, as well as an agility contest, which will certainly be entertaining.

**********************

14) '80s Dance Party, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.). $5 admission at the door.

Commentary: As far as dance parties go, we keep dropping further back in time. We had the 2000s dance party at the Lodge, the '90s dance party for Summit Center at Town Ballroom, and now an '80s celebration at Mohawk Place.

The event follows the Quilt/Mutual Benefit show at the Hawk, and it features Jen and Bill Page of Transmission guiding you through a decade that boasted Hall & Oates, the Police, MJ, Whitney Houston and the late Prince, to mention just a few of the big names.

**********************

15) AppleUmpkin Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 on Main Street in the Gaslight Village of Wyoming, NY. Free to attend. Parking is $5 per car, but the shuttle ride is free.

Commentary: We welcomed Warsaw into the Land of the 10 a few weeks ago, and now the Village of Wyoming in Wyoming County gets its moment in the sun.

Most of it is because "AppleUmpkin" is amusing to say aloud - better than Papple! - but also because of the baking contest, diverse slate of live music featuring banjos and fiddles, and the usual perks of a village-wide festival. (I've given up trying to define a gaslight village. Someone please help.)

Email Ben Tsujimoto, who's never been called a Renaissance Woman (or Papple), at btsujimoto@buffnews.com