PYTLAK - Matthew M. September 20, 2016, of Lackawanna, NY, beloved husband of Alfreda (Bania); dearest father of Pauline (late Jack) Scibran, Richard (Debra), Ronald, Kenneth (Debra) and James (Xin Xin); grandfather of Lisa, Marissa, Jordan, Aaron, Morgan and Annika; great-grandfather of Finn and Jonathan Ryan; son of the late Joseph and Amelia (nee Jauricz) Pytlak; predeceased by one brother and three sisters. Services will be held Thursday (today) at 11 AM at the COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY.