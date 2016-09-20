Williamsville man admits to insurance fraud

LOCKPORT – A man who defrauded State Farm Insurance of $19,553 in a claim stemming from an alleged burglary pleaded guilty to a felony Monday in Niagara County Court.

Gary W. Coleman Jr., 41, of Frankhauser Road, Williamsville, will receive a conditional discharge if he pays restitution before his Dec. 16 sentencing date, Assistant District Attorney Joel M. Grundy said. Otherwise, four years in prison is the maximum penalty Judge Sara Sheldon could impose.

Grundy said Coleman was living in an apartment on Dysinger Road in the Town of Lockport in 2014 when he reported a burglary and was paid about $30,000 for the lost property. Grundy said Coleman sought additional payments to cover the full replacement cost of the property, but he used faked receipts to bolster the claim, an investigator for the state Department of Financial Services discovered. State Farm paid Coleman $19,553 in homeowners’ insurance benefits based on those fake receipts.