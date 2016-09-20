Squeaky Wheel's 'Third Party' mixes art and politics

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the vim and vitriol of election season, there's no cure quite like a politically themed dance-off.

That and many other vaguely election-related art installations, performances and activities will be on display at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Curtiss Malting Agway Building (1100 Niagara St.), where Squeaky Wheel is hosting an all-night art fundraiser dubbed "The Third Party."

The event, an outgrowth of the media arts center's periodic "Peepshow" events, bills itself as an "un-convention" aimed at "sending up and celebrating the current election and the foibles of our democracy."

Highlights: A "Scandal Room," where partygoers can create and document their own political scandal; a politically tinged playlist compiled by Ron Ehmke; a fake political news program and broadcast live and hosted by prolific Buffalo artist Shasti O'Leary Soudant; and performances by a kaleidoscopic array of gifted Buffalo musicians, actors and artists-turned-political commentators.

As usual where Buffalo art parties are concerned, there is also an element of surprise: "Early arrivers will enjoy a beer tasting from several local independent breweries," a release promises, "while latecomers may happen upon a risqué military intervention, or a climactic balloon drop."

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Visit squeaky.org or call 884-7172 for more info.

