Shasti O’Leary Soudant of Buffalo produced the performance art Halflife 2014 at Toronto’s ninth annual Nuit Blanche festival in October. The event celebrated contemporary art and made it accessible to the masses. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News)

Squeaky Wheel's 'Third Party' mixes art and politics

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the vim and vitriol of election season, there's no cure quite like a politically themed dance-off.

That and many other vaguely election-related art installations, performances and activities will be on display at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Curtiss Malting Agway Building (1100 Niagara St.), where Squeaky Wheel is hosting an all-night art fundraiser dubbed "The Third Party."

The event, an outgrowth of the media arts center's periodic "Peepshow" events, bills itself as an "un-convention" aimed at "sending up and celebrating the current election and the foibles of our democracy."

Highlights: A "Scandal Room," where partygoers can create and document their own political scandal; a politically tinged playlist compiled by Ron Ehmke; a fake political news program and broadcast live and hosted by prolific Buffalo artist Shasti O'Leary Soudant; and performances by a kaleidoscopic array of gifted Buffalo musicians, actors and artists-turned-political commentators.

As usual where Buffalo art parties are concerned, there is also an element of surprise: "Early arrivers will enjoy a beer tasting from several local independent breweries," a release promises, "while latecomers may happen upon a risqué military intervention, or a climactic balloon drop."

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Visit squeaky.org or call 884-7172 for more info.

