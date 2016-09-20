Letter: Bypass truck traffic around Ellicottville

Bypass truck traffic around Ellicottville

I have witnessed the transformation of the Village of Ellicottville from manufacturing to the service and resort/vacation industries and those responsible should be proud of this accomplishment.

This change over two decades has resulted in more foot traffic in the village, but unfortunately there is also an unrelated growth in large truck traffic. Trade with Canada and economic stimulus effort by New York and Pennsylvania are fueling the truck activity. Washington has even passed laws allowing trucks’ width and length to increase.

Pedestrians and large trucks do not mix well and I’m sure truck owners will tell you that the walkers and reduced speed limit through the village are both unsafe and inefficient.

We need the mayor’s leadership in bypassing Route 219 traffic around the Village of Ellicottville.

Dan Rider

Ellicottville