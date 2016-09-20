Elma man charged with pepper spraying victims during robbery

An Elma man attacked two people with pepper spray during a robbery on Sunday, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

A man and a woman at a Jamison Road home in Elma got robbed at about 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The robber, identified by investigators as Raymond Skibicki, 24, then stole the man’s wallet, cellphone and car.

The stolen vehicle was found near a cliff behind the residence shortly after deputies responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Skibicki wasn’t there, but was contacted by authorities and turned himself in at the sheriff’s office substation in Elma around 8 p.m.

Deputies charged Skibicki with multiple counts of grand larceny causing physical injury, grand larceny of an automobile, as well as misdemeanor assault, unlawful possession of a noxious matter and petit larceny.

Skibicki was scheduled to be arraigned in Elma Town Court Monday night.