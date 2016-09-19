VOLL, Raina M.

VOLL - Raina M. Suddenly, September 15, 2016, age 30; dearest mother of Stephen and the late Leo C. Klinger; beloved daughter

of James (Anna) Voll and the late Diane Michalski; loving sister of Kim (Robert) Cooke, Jason Wiedrich,

Ashley (Jeremy) Seamans, Racheal

(Jeff) Bayer and the late Seth E.

Kelley; granddaughter of Stewart (Marilyn) Wiedrich and the late Dorothy and Frank Voll, and the late Trudy Smith; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the PACER FUNERAL

HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.) Services to be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave. at School St., Lancaster, Friday 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Raina enjoyed all her coworkers and patrons at the Olive Tree Restaurant. In lieu of flowers,

donations to a charity of your choice appreciated. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com