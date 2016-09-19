Funeral Tuesday for woman killed in Fay Street shooting

A funeral will be held Tuesday for Antralicka Harris, the 34-year-old Buffalo woman shot earlier this month on Fay Street.

Harris was shot while inside a vehicle on the first block of Fay, near Walden and Bailey avenues, at about 4:50 a.m. Sept. 10, Buffalo police said.

Officers responded to a “shots fired” call and found Harris had been shot multiple times. She was sitting in the driver’s seat at the time of the shooting and is believed to have been alone in the car, police said.

She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and died the next day, Buffalo police said.

