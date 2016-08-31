Morning Pitch: Bisons and Scranton meet Wednesday night

Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders (New York Yankees)

Coca-Cola Field

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Gates open: 6 p.m..

Weather: Weather.com calls for scattered thunderstorms, most of which be out of the area by first pitch. Game-time temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Promotions: Fantasy Baseball Night. Fans at the game can download an app and set their starting lineups to win prizes throughout the night. Winners will be picked based on a lottery system, so the more points you earn, the more entries you get into the lottery. Gates open at 6:00.

Starting pitchers: LHP Scott Diamond (9-13, 4.02) vs. LHP Richard Bleier (2-3, 3.83)

Last game: Bisons lose, 4-0|Montero gets All-Star nod

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prospects: Top Yankees prospect Clint Frazier will not be playing in Buffalo as he was placed on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. The outfield however is filled with prospects including Mason Williams (No. 23), Ben Gamel (No. 24) and Jake Cvave (No. 25) all ranked on the MLB.com organizational prospect list. Tuesday's starter, lefty Jordan Montgomery is ranked No. 20.

World Series connection: Scranton starter Phil Coke, scheduled to pitch on Thursday, was part of the 2009 World Series title with the Yankees. He also pitched in the 2012 World Series with Detroit.

The homestand: This is the final homestand of the season. The series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues Wednesday (7:05 p.m) and Thursday (6:05 p.m.)

Tickets: $10-13 at bisons.com and the Coca-Cola Field box office.