Letter: Delaware North must stop grabbing taxpayers’ money

Delaware North must stop grabbing taxpayers’ money

Enough is enough. Delaware North wants $44 million from taxpayers for losing the right to profit from our national parks. It demands the money for copyrights I believe it had no right to file. How can a private company own the rights to naming venues in our parks?

This is another money-grabbing scheme, not unlike the one that Delaware North received after threatening to leave town if we did not give it breaks to move a few blocks downtown. Let it move. We could have used the money to bring some new company with some real job numbers to town.

We must stop this corporate scam. We have paid this company enough. Do not let it take more of our money.

William Kraus

Newstead