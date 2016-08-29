Canisius adds to its hockey staff

Canisius College announced two additions and one change to its hockey staff for the 2016-17 season. The Golden Griffins added Mike Nepsa as a volunteer assistant coach and Dan Johansson as equipment manager. David Smith, who was the Griffs' volunteer assistant coach, will serve as the program's director of player development/assistant strength and fitness coach.

Nepsa will work directly with the Griffs' goalies. He is a native of Apollo, Pa., and has worked as a goalie coach throughout the Pittsburgh area. He played for the Slippery Rock's Division I club team and had stints with the the Wheeling Nailers, Orlando Solar Bears and Toledo Walleye of the ECHL.

Johansson has been an undergraduate assistant with the Griffs for three seasons. The Webster native also spent 2015-16 as the equipment manager for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.

Smith's new role has him leading fitness and agility while assisting with player development.

"We are excited to have Mike join the program as goalie coach," Canisius coach Dave Smith said. "Having a full-time coach who can work directly with the goalies on a day-to-day basis is really important, especially with four goaltenders on the roster this season. Mike has experience working with elite goalies and we’re excited to add him to our staff.

"Dan has been with our program for three years already as an undergraduate assistant and we are excited that he can continue with our team. It’s also important that David can continue to work with us in an area that he is very experienced in, focusing on fitness and player development. He will be with us in practice and on the bench on game days and will be a key piece for our staff and helping the team move forward."