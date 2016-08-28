KAWALEROWSKI, Linda

KAWALEROWSKI - Linda August 27, 2016, loving daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Kawalerowski; dear sister of Mary Ellen (Paul) Kather, Joe, Anne Morey and Amy (Catherine); cherished aunt of Laura, James,

Amanda and Jessica Morey, Leah and Megan Kawalerowski and Madison Kather. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Tuesday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM immediately following visitation. Online condolences at

www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com