SALLAK, Dean J.
SALLAK - Dean J. Age 71, of Hamburg, NY, died August 28, 2016, devoted father of Bill Sallak and Amelia (George) Sanders; brother of the late Reed Sallak; brother-in-law of Eileen Sallak; grandfather of Andrew and Elizabeth Sanders; uncle of Dina Sallak and Amy Winters. Family invites friends to call Tuesday from 7-9 PM and Wednesday 2-4 PM followed by a 4 PM Funeral Service at the LAING
FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
