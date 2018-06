VOLTZ, Hannah Melody

VOLTZ, Hannah Melody - It's been two achingly painful years since God took you from us. I am beginning to believe that you are in infinitely better arms, with a beautiful little body that now works and you're playing and doing all that you were meant to do, but we still long to hold you and the pain is no less. I love you with all the pieces of my broken heart and soul my little Sweet Potato. Love, GRANDMA XX