Motorcyclist taken to ECMC after striking van in Newstead

A motorcyclist had to be airlifted to Erie County Medical Center after striking a van while headed west on Route 5 in Newstead early Friday afternoon, according to State Police.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Route 5 and Barnum Road, as a van driver was crossing the intersection, according to police.

The driver of the van was not injured. State Police are continuing an investigation of the accident.

The motorcyclist, a male, was listed in stable condition at ECMC late Friday afternoon.