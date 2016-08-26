Late-night fire on West Ferry Street causes $145,000 damage

The Red Cross was called in to help one adult who needed temporary housing after a fire in a 32-unit building at 770 W. Ferry St. late Thursday night. Buffalo Fire officials had to call in extra equipment to deal with the fire that damaged three of the units in the building.

The fire was called in at 10:23 p.m. and was reported under control before midnight Thursday.

Damage to one of the units was listed at $100,000 to the unit and $20,000 to contents. A second unit of the two-story complex sustained $5,000 damage to the unit and $10,000 to contents. The third unit sustained $5,000 damage to both the unit and its contents. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

