Buffalo man, 39, arrested after making threats to 911

An Emerson Street man was arrested Tuesday evening for allegedly making 911 threats about having eight pipe bombs he planned to use to blow up the South District Police headquarters, on South Park Avenue, according to the Buffalo police.

Jason C. Claar, 39, was taken into custody by Buffalo police officers at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Buffalo police.

Claar also threatened to kill a number of persons in South Buffalo, Buffalo police stated.

Police officers reported that no pipe bombs were found in the possession of Claar, after a complete search of his home in the first block of Emerson.

Claar was charged with a felony count of filing a false report about an explosion and second-degree aggravated harassment for allegedly making “terroristic threats” during a 911 call, according to a sworn affidavit by a Buffalo police officer.

Claar remained in custody at the Erie County Holding Center on Thursday night.