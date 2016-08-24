“Timon Turns 70” to be held at Riverfest Sept. 10

Bishop Timon–St. Jude High School kicks off the 70th anniversary of its founding as Bishop Timon High School with a party.

“Timon Turns 70: The Party” will be held at Buffalo Riverfest Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10.

The story of Bishop Timon High School began in 1946 when Bishop John O’ Hara had a vision to provide an affordable Catholic education to boys living in the First Ward and South Buffalo. O’Hara named the new school in honor of the first Bishop of Buffalo, John Timon. O’Hara also invited the Franciscan Friars of Holy Name Province to staff the school, beginning with Rev. Claude Kean, the school’s first principal.

Other 70th anniversary events are:

• Feast of St. Francis of Assisi at 10 a.m. Oct. 4.

• Veteran’s Recognition Event recognizing Timon Alumni who served in the military at 10 a.m. Nov. 8.

• Elected Official Forum, a student assembly with Timon Alumni currently holding elective offices.

For more information, call Timon’s main office at 826-3610.