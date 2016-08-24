Fieldbrook Foods adding 50 jobs in Dunkirk

Fieldbrook Foods, a maker of ice cream products, will add 50 full-time jobs to its plant and warehouse in Dunkirk.

The new jobs will bring the plant’s total headcount to about 550 people, said Bob Charleston, Fieldbrook president and CEO. The plant is converting what were seasonal jobs to full-time positions, a step that Charleston said will help the company with its longer-range production plans.

“We’ve had some pretty good business success lately,” he said.

Fieldbrook is also looking at ways to grow the business through capital investment, but Charleston said analysis of that idea is “still in the early stages of development.”