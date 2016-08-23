EBERHARDT, Warren J.

EBERHARDT - Warren J. August 22, 2016, beloved husband of Gale Eberhardt; loving father of Ellen (Kevin) Morse and Linda (Douglas) Jennings; adored grandfather of Carolyn and Brendan Morse and Nate, Max and Luke Jennings; brother of the late Donald (late Gertrude) and Marvin Eberhardt and Lois (late Donald) Kinner; brother-in-law of Patricia (Charles) Wegman; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy (at Bailey) on Thursday from 1-3 and 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 10 AM at Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St, West Seneca, NY (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the WNY Alzheimer's Association, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Ste 6, Williamsville, NY 14221. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com