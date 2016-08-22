Buffalo has 29 homicides so far in 2016

Two people were killed over the weekend in Buffalo, bringing the number of homicides so far this year to 29.

A 25-year-old woman died early Saturday after she was shot on Shumway Street, near Paderewski Drive. She was identified by police as Shakila Cottrell of Buffalo.

A 39-year-old man died after a double shooting early Sunday on Schreck Avenue, near Bailey and East Delavan avenues. The man who died was identified as Earl Parker of Buffalo.

Buffalo police also have identified two of the city's homicide victims who died earlier this month.

JaDero Kelley, 26, of Cheektowaga was shot on the 100 block of French Street on Aug. 5 . Kelley later died of his injuries.

Eric Graham, 26, was shot on the 200 block of Hempstead Avenue on Aug. 13 and later died.

Early Monday afternoon on Shumway, a one-way street one block west of Smith Street, a few residents were sitting on their front porch. Across the street, two men worked on refurbishing a staircase.

Police have said Saturday's shooting on Shumway happened at about 2:30 a.m. Neighbors said Monday there had been a block party happening on the street that night.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he believes the woman who was killed was on the porch of a home at the time of the shooting. He said he believed she was an innocent bystander.

He and another neighbors said they did not believe it was gang activity that sparked the violence. The street’s residents are mostly senior citizens, the second neighbor said, though she added there were some young families moving in.

Police have not released any further details about the shooting.

There have been five homicides in August (through Aug. 21). Twenty-six of the 29 homicide victims so far this year in Buffalo were shot.

The graph below shows the number of homicides in Buffalo through August over the past 10 years.

There have been 10 more killings this year through Aug. 21 compared to the number of homicides through August of last year, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Source: Buffalo Police Department

