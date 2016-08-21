SCHOTZ, Marlene

Marlene Schotz of Wilson entered into rest on Saturday, August 20, 2016 at Niagara Hospice House in Lockport surrounded by her loving family. Born November 30, 1938 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Marlene is the daughter of the late Harold and Clara (Bishing) Marcks, where her father worked during the Depression. The Marcks family returned to Niagara County in 1940 when Mr. Marcks began dairy farming in Wilson. Marlene was an active 4-H member showing Dairy at Niagara and NYS Fairs. Marlene graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College in 1960, she taught several elementary grade levels until 1967 when she left teaching to raise a family and assumed more responsibility on the Schotz Dairy Farm, as her husband became more active in the WNY Dairy Industry. She was an active 4-H Leader, PTA member, South Wilson Volunteer Fire Co. Auxiliary member, as well as a contributor to Wilson Historical Society and the Federation of Historical Societies. Her avocation was as a private activist, she was known for writing letters to the editor often on behalf of agriculture. She was an avid reader of history and economic books, as well as a sports fan. She is survived by husband, James; dear mother of three sons, Alex (Holly), Steve and John (Marcia); daughter, Sharon; two grandchildren, Geoffrey and Marah; and her sister, Mona (George) Baker. Marlene Schotz has donated her remains to The State University of New York at Buffalo, Anatomical Gift Program. A Memorial Service will be held at South Wilson Volunteer Fire Company, Sunday, August 28th at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094.