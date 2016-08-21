Around the Towns: Government meetings this week

Akron/Newstead

The Town Board meets at 8 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road.

Also this week:

• The Village Board meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Village Hall, 12 Main St.

Alden

• The Town Board meets at 7 p.m. Monday for a work session in Town Hall, 3311 Wende Road.

Also this week:

• The Village Board meets at 8 a.m. Thursday in Village Hall, 13336 Broadway.

AMHERST

Friends of Harmony Ensemble will perform at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Village Park, behind Williamsville Village Town Hall, 5565 Main St., as part of the 7 Days In Island Park Concert series, sponsored by the Williamsville Arts & Culture Committee. The Anderson Food Truck will provide refreshments for sale. Concert-goers are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.

Cheektowaga

The Maryvale School Board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Samuel R. Bennett Administration Building, 1050 Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga.

Also this week:

• The Cheektowaga-Sloan School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Board Room at Woodrow Wilson Elementary, 166 Halstead Ave. Sloan,

Clarence

The Town Board holds a work session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. at One Town Place, Clarence.

Depew

The Village Board holds a work session at 6 p.m. Monday in the Office of Emergency Management, followed by a regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Depew Municipal Building, 85 Manitou St.

GrAND ISLAND

The School Board meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Professional Development Room at the High School, 1100 Ransom Road.

Hamburg

The Hamburg Village Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Village Hall, 100 Main St.

LacKAWANNA

Global Concepts Charter School Board meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1001 Ridge Road School.

Lancaster

The Lancaster Village Board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 5423 Broadway.

ORCHARD PARK

The Town Board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Orchard Park Municipal Center, S4295 S. Buffalo St.

Town of tonawanda

The Kenmore Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 15 at the Municipal Building, 2919 Delaware Ave.

Also this week:

• The Ken-Ton School Board holds a special work session Friday in the board room of the administration building, 1500 Colvin Blvd. A proposed executive session begins at 5:30 p.m. with a public work session to follow.

Town of WEST SENECA

The Town Board meets at 3 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers of Town Hall, 1250 Union Road.

Also this week:

• The School Board will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Monday in the district offices, Potters Road building,

675 Potters Road.

• The Town Environmental Commission meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Burchfield Nature & Art Center, 2001 Union Road.

• The Town Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall, 1250 Union Road.