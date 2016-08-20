LEONARD, Robert J.

LEONARD - Robert J. Of South Buffalo, August 16, 2016, father of Timothy Leonard, Amanda Schriver, Andrew and Emily Schwartz; grandfather of Destiny and Damian; son of John M. and the late Joan C. (Chapple) Leonard; brother of Donald (Rosalie) Leonard; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Memorial Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Leonard was a U.S. Army veteran. Arrangements by ERIE

COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at www.cfhecc.com.