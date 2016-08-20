WIEGAND, Doris E.

WIEGAND - Doris E. Of East Aurora, NY, July 18, 2016, beloved daughter of the late Albert and Florence Wiegand; dear sister of the late Marjorie Reukauf and Arline Muck; loving aunt of Patricia (John) Gansle, Bonny Robinson, Stephen (Deborah) Reukauf, Karen (Lawrence) Sharf, Corrine (Kenneth) Salbu and William (Janice) Reukauf. Friends are invited to a memorial service Sunday, August 28 at 3 PM at the Orchard Park Community Church, 7451 Quaker Road, Orchard Park. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Olean General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com