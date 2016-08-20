GRZECHOWIAK, Dolores M. (Szymanski)

GRZECHOWIAK - Dolores M. (nee Szymanski) June 14, 1930-July 29, 2016, passed away peacefully with her husband, Eddie G., and other family members by her side. Both Dolores and Eddie are 86 years old and were married for 65 years. Dolores was formerly of Buffalo and Orchard Park, NY, and lived in St. Petersburg, FL at the time of her death. She graduated from Villa Maria High School and the Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, was co-owner of Eddie G's Restaurant and proudly served as a Report Technician in the Buffalo Police Dept. for 20 years. Dolores will always be loved by Eddie and her children, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and their spouses, great-granddaughters and others.