Herd lets late lead get away in 10-inning loss

The Buffalo Bisons came ever so close to beating the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night, but they couldn’t quite finish them off.

The Red Wings scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game, and added two more in the 10th on a home run by Daniel Palka to take a 4-2 decision.

Buffalo had broken a 1-1 tie in the top of the ninth, as A.J. Jimenez singled home Dalton Pompey. But the lead only lasted for a few minutes. Mitch Garver singled off Bo Schultz to drive home Byron Buxton with the tying run. Schultz (3-2) also gave up the home run to Palka to take the loss.

Buffalo had taken the early lead in the top of the first inning. Melky Mesa tripled on the first pitch of the game, and scored on a ground out. But Rochester got the run back on a two-out double by Adam Walker.

Remember Lake Placid?: It was “Remember the Miracle Night” in Rochester. Four members of the U.S. 1980 Olympic hockey team, including long-time Buffalo Sabre Mike Ramsey, were on hand. The baseball teams wore special jerseys to honor that squad.

Staying put: Before the game, the Red Wings announced that they would continue their affiliation with the Minnesota Twins for another two years.

Coming up: The Bisons headed for North Carolina after the game to start a series in Charlotte. Scott Copeland (2-1, 2.10) will go against Terance Marin (6-5, 4.97) in the series opener (6:05 p.m., Radio 1520 AM).