SCOFIELD, Germaine M. (Rammer)

SCOFIELD - Germaine M. (nee Rammer) August 17, 2016, at age 72, beloved wife of Michael; devoted mother of Melisse (Robert) Machnica, Nicole (Richard) Perry, Melissa (Keith) Wlosinski, Lukas (Michele) Montanino, James (Melissa) Scofield, Andrew (Julia) Scofield and the late Sarah Montanino; cherished grandmother of Lindsey, Joseph, Jacob, Samantha, Keith Jr., Ava, Max and Caleb; dear sister of George (Monica) Rammer; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins; predeceased by her parents George and Marie Rammer. Germaine was a long time member of the Bowmansville Garden Club, Down Syndrome Parents Group of WNY, and the LEAF Foundation. She worked for the Lancaster School District for 26 years, also was an active volunteer in her community. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday 2-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, NY 14026 on

Monday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church.