A flash-flood warning is in effect for central Chautauqua County until 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Up to 3 inches of rain have already fallen and some flash flooding is already occurring, the weather service said.

Another inch or inch and a half of rain is possible. Locations that will experience flooding include Westfield, Stockton, Cassadaga and Sinclairville, the weather service said.