Nyuck, nyuck: It’s time for Stoogefest

It’s difficult to suppress the giggles at the mere thought of Curly, Larry and Moe bumbling around in their slapstick black and white short films, eye-poking each other. These guys keep people laughing 81 years after their first film.

Seven of the best Stooge shorts will be shown at the beautiful Riviera Theatre (67 Webster St., North Tonawanda) on Aug. 21 for the 25th Anniversary Stoogefest.

Organizer Larry Potwora started the yearly tribute 30 years ago in his living room with a few softball buddies, a VHS player and a pizza. In 1991 they rented the Riviera Theatre, 300 showed up and the rest is history.

Potwora, who handpicked this year’s selection, said he often sees multi-generations laughing together. And yes, there is one featuring Shemp.

This year’s anniversary event will feature a 30-minute performance by Buffalo keyboardist Peter D. on the Riviera’s legendary Mighty Wurlizter, local Stoogefest houseband the Knuckleheads at 4 p.m., and prizes, giveaways and Stooge memorabilia for sale.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the concert begins at 3:30 p.m.Stoogefest tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children under 12, available at rivieratheatre.org, or at the door.

– Robbie Ann McPherson