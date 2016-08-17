ROCHE, Helen M. (Miller)

ROCHE - Helen M. (nee Miller) August 16, 2016, wife of the late James W. Roche Sr.; beloved mother of Kathleen A. Roche (Delores Russell), Michael E. Roche, Margaret E. Roche and James W. Roche Jr.; sister of Loretta Miller, Cornelius F. Miller Jr. and the late Edward Miller and Charles Miller. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Benedict RC Church, (Main St. at Eggert Rd.) Saturday at 9:30. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com