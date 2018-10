Area golf (Aug. 18)

Area golf

BRIERWOOD: Ladies Club Championship — Overall Champion: Holly Strassle 169, Overall Net Champion: Lynn Schroeder 145, Senior Champion: Kim Waite 187, Super Senior Champion: Peg Kennedy 198, Flight A Gross Winner: Julie Carruth 195, Net Winner: Sue Giacomini 168, Flight B Gross Winner: Kelly Lucernoni 202, Net Winner: Kathy Schwinger 153, Flight C Gross Winner: Jane Hoffman 219, Net Winner: Heidi Peccia 158.

CRAG BURN: August Men’s Member-Guest — 1st Flight: Tim Hartnett/Dennis Hartnett/Steve Allen/Jake Herlihey 120, 2nd Flight: Kevin Connors/Dave Gelia/Ed Gelia/Jon Grapes 120, 3rd Flight: Dr. Michael Beecher/Steve Beecher/Dave Pawlowski/Jay Swiencicki 122, 4th Flight: Don Fishback/Jim Deuschle/Dave Burney/Mike Bradley 123, 5th Flight: Dr. John Patti/Daryl Filipiak/Mark Salvo/Dillon Tinnesz 124, 6th Flight: Tom Habermehl/Jack MacRitchie/Bruce Wischerath/Jerry Jakubzak 124.

FOX VALLEY: Club Championship — Overall Champion: Joseph Mitchell, Flight 1: Tom Radice.