GOLDMAN, Sherwin

GOLDMAN - Sherwin July 31, 2016, of Clarence, NY, beloved husband of Rita Goldman; devoted father of Ken (Barry), David and Jeffrey

(Rhonda) Goldman; loving papa of Marissa and Amanda Goldman; brother-in-law of Marlene (Larry) Cohen and Jane (Sam) Goorevich; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held at Elmlawn Cemetery (Brighton Road Entrance) Wednesday at 11:00 AM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the American Heart Assoc. or a charity of their choice. Arrangements under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com