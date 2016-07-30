GINNETTI, Lisa M.

GINNETTI - Lisa M. Of Derby, NY, February 16, 2016, age 47, loving daughter of Michael and Joan Ginnetti; sister of Stan Ginnetti, Dawn (Mathew) Frost, Julie (David Gaither) Cook, Mary (Michael) Goodrich, Ed Ginnetti and Michael (Dawn) Ginnetti; aunt of Matt and Adam Frost, Jillian and Jennifer Cook, Thomas and Lauren Goodrich; great-aunt of Adam J. Frost, Cadence and Caleb Cook and Xander and Shane Voltz. A Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, August 7, 2016 at 12 noon in the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY. A Memorial Celebration Picnic will follow in Herman Park, Mill St., Angola, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA.