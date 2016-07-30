SCHICHTEL, Keith A.

SCHICHTEL - Keith A. Of Blasdell, entered into rest July 26, 2016, beloved son of Deborah (nee Farr) and the late Phillip Schichtel; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Thursday morning (August 4th) from 9-10 AM, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow. Keith was a sheet metal worker with Local 71. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com