CAMPBELL, Hazard Knox

CAMPBELL - Hazard Knox July 27, 2016. Son of the late J. Hazard Campbell and Marjorie Knox Campbell; husband of 64 years of the late Virginia Klopp Campbell; father of Melissa Campbell England, Hazard

Knox Campbell Jr. and Benjamin Klopp Campbell; grandfather of Joseph Hazard Campbell II, Benjamin Webb Campbell, Payton Hazard Campbell, Kathryn Knox Campbell; father-in-law of Sanford Heber England and Karyn Webb Campbell. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2016 3:00 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ducks Unlimited, Inc., Prairie Pot Holes Initiative, 1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120 or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, Elm and Carlton St, Buffalo, NY 14263.