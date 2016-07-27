PrepTalkLive from the Kensington Lions All-Star Football Game

Summer vacation takes a break tonight as we're #PrepTalkLive from the 41st Annual Kensington Lions All-Star Football Classic from Tonawanda High School.

News Sports Reporter Miguel Rodriguez and News Sports Photographer James P. McCoy and videographer Dave DeLuca are on hand to provide coverage of the contest that features the best graduating high school seniors who are not under scholarship by a Division I FBS program.

We follow ALL the high school action, and in all sports, via our team, the home office via @bufnewspreptalk on Twitter, and through your #PrepTalkLive tweets.

Don't forget, during the fall sports season, which is only a month away, we encourage you to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached -- that's the quickest way for us to share the information through the window below (tweets with that hashtag will automatically show up).

#PrepTalkLive updates from all varsity sports are welcome. All #PrepTalkLive tweets will appear here:

Tweets about #preptalklive -RT

Tweets by @bufnewspreptalk and selected other top high school accounts (from near and far) will appear here:

Tweets from https://twitter.com/bufnewspreptalk/lists/top-wny-hssports-accounts