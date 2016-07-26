Teeing It Up

PGA Tour

Event: 98th PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield Township, N.J., Thursday through Sunday.

TV: Thursday and Friday, 1-7 p.m., TNT; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., TNT and 2-7 p.m., CBS.

Last Year: Jason Day of Australia claimed his first major title, shooting 5-under-par 67 in the final round to beat Jordan Spieth - who had won the Masters and U.S. Open earlier in the year - by three strokes at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis. Day held at least a share of the lead after 54 holes in the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and the Open Championship at St. Andrews before fading in the final rounds, but this time he birdied four of the first seven holes to open a four-stroke lead. The Aussie finished with a major-championship record of 20 under for 72 holes, breaking by one shot the record by Tiger Woods in the 2000 Open Championship at St. Andrews. Henrik Stenson matched that in this year’s Open.

LPGA Tour

Event: Ricoh Women’s British Open at Woburn Golf and Country Club in Milton Keynes, England, Thursday through Sunday.

TV: Thursday and Friday, 4:30-7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.-noon, Golf Channel; Saturday, 9-11 a.m., Golf Channel and 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., NBC; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Golf Channel and 11 a.m.-2 p.m., NBC.

Last Year: Inbee Park of South Korea, who won’t defend her title because of a nagging left thumb injury, didn’t take the lead until making a birdie on the 16th hole in the final round of a 7-under-par 65. She went on to a three-stroke victory over Jin-Young Ko, also of South Korea, at Turnberry. Park, who claimed her seventh major championship, charged from behind with four straight birdies through the 10th hole and added an eagle at No. 14. Ko fell back with a double-bogey 6 when she hit into the water in front of the 16th green on her way to a 71. Park, who qualified for the LPGA Hall of Fame simply by playing in the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this season, claimed the fourth of her five victories in 2015 at Turnberry. She has 17 wins in her LPGA Tour career.

PGA Tour Champions

Next event: 3M Championship at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., Aug. 5-7.

Area Holes-In-One

Rich Barbera, on the 184-yard 17th hole at Diamond Hawk, with a 4-iron.

Paul Hogan, on the 180-yard 15th hole at Wanakah, with a 6-iron.

Adam Liberti, on the 132-yard ninth hole at Tan Tara, with a 9-iron.

Annette Michaels, on the 102-yard No. 5 Red at Rothland, with a 9-iron.

John Rapp, on the 150-yard third hole at Grover Cleveland, with a 7-iron.

Bradley Shaffer, on the 145-yard No. 8 White at Rothland, with a hybrid 4.

Phyllis Spence, on the 101-yard No. 3 gold at Rothland, with a 7-iron.

Bob Stolfo, on the 144-yard 14th hole at River Oaks, with a 7-iron.

John Zahner, on the 181-yard fifth hole at River Oaks, with a 6-iron.