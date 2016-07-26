McKeever Post falls in Legion opener

McKeever Post 64 of South Buffalo lost its opening game Tuesday in the New York State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Utica. McKeever, comprised mostly of athletes from Canisius High and St. Joe’s, fell to the Rockland County Pirates, 11-8, in its first game of pool play at Murnane Field.

Matt Rowan went 2 for 2 with a two-run double, Bam Ruggiero had two hits and an RBI and Luke Pierce had three hits for McKeever.

Coach Ron Leib’s McKeever team will face Whitestown at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The top two teams in each four-team pool will advance to the semifinals on Friday. The championship game will be Saturday at 2 p.m.

West Seneca Post won the New York State Legion title two of the last three years, taking home the championship in 2013 and 2015.