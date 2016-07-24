CUMMINGS, Elizabeth N.

CUMMINGS - Elizabeth N. July 22, 2016, beloved wife of James J. Cummings; mother of Kendal L. Bunkley and Tremeeka L. (Brian)

Norman; grandmother of Jerome

A. Thomas-Bunkley, Antonio Merchant-

Bunkley, Terrance R. Munn-Bunkley and Christopher William Wright; sister of Juanita Bunkley; predeceased by William Lamont Bunkley; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Wake Saturday, 11 AM, Funeral, 12 noon, at Love Alive Fellowship, 145 Lewis St., Buffalo. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.