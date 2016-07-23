RAIFF, Roberta (Cormick)

RAIFF - Roberta (nee Cormick) July 21, 2016; dear wife of Robert; dear mother of Mark C. (Vicki), Cynthia A. ( John) McClellan and Nancy M. (Rob) Bloomquist; also survived by six grandchildren & six great grandchildren; sister of the late Jack Cormick; predeceased by her beloved dogs Sammy and Carly. Bobbie was a pioneer in women's fitness Starting one of the first classes to put music and exercise together at the Ken-Ton YMCA. She also choreographed dance for the Buffalo Jills. Bobbie, with her husband traveled around the world, making some life long friends along the way. When at home, Bobbie loved to have the house filled with people, entertaining often. An avid knitter , Bobbie made sweaters and beautiful baby blankets for her family. Friends are invited to attend a funeral service Wednesday July 27, 11 AM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA

FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Condolences at

www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com