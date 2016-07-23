Deaths Death Notices
PADDOCK, Herbert F.
PADDOCK - Herbert F. Of Buffalo, NY, July 22, 2016, son of the late Francis and Katherine Paddock; brother of the late Thelma Witmer; uncle of Mark Witmer, Darcy Thursby and Gayle Balfoort. Family will receive friends Thursday July 28, 2016, 5-8 PM at the RAPIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226 (same building as Dietrich Funeral Home), where a funeral service will be held Friday, July 29, 2016, at 10 AM. Mr. Paddock was a WWII Navy veteran and received the Purple Heart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 875 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215.
