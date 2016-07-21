Power Take: Bautista will be here, but top prospect won’t be

Jose Bautista is scheduled to be here for Friday night’s game between the Bisons and Gwinnett Braves, and it figures to be one of the most ballyhooed injury rehab assignments the Herd has ever had. It will certainly be fun to see Bautista in town, but count this corner bummed that one of baseball’s biggest prospects won’t be in the visiting dugout.

Unless you’re a true draft geek, you probably don’t know Dansby Swanson. But last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick out of Vanderbilt figures to play shortstop for the Atlanta Braves for a long time.

The Braves are taking his progression slowly and still have him at Double-A Mississippi. So my hopes prior to the season that he’d make it to Gwinnett for this series haven’t materialized.

Swanson played in the All-Star Futures Game in San Diego and entered the weekend batting .287 with eight homers and 45 RBIs. He was drafted by Arizona 13 months ago but foolishly traded by the Diamondbacks over the winter as part of a package for pitcher Shelby Miller. How has that worked? Miller went 2-9, 7.14 in 14 starts and is back at Triple-A Reno. Ooof.