Accused double shooter loses lawyer as co-defendant takes plea

LOCKPORT – Anthony L. Riley, accused of shooting the same man in separate Niagara Falls incidents six months apart, lost his lawyer and his co-defendant Wednesday.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon relieved Riley’s court-appointed attorney, David J. Mansour, after Riley accused Mansour of concealing evidence that might help Riley’s defense. Mansour said he never received the evidence in question, but Sheldon decided it was best to find Riley a new lawyer.

Meanwhile, Riley’s co-defendant in one of the shootings, Dyrek E. Hall, pled guilty Wednesday to a deal offered by prosecutors.

Hall, 20, of 21st Street in the Falls, who was under indictment in connection with three separate offenses, pleaded guilty to one, a reduced charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for having an illegal handgun Oct. 7. Hall was promised a sentence of no more than five years in prison for his admission to the gun charge. Sheldon, who could have given Hall up to seven years behind bars before she accepted Caldwell’s recommendation for a sentencing cap, is to sentence Hall Oct. 5.

Hall also was charged as an accomplice to the Sept. 26 shooting of DeMario A. Chandler, 28, who was shot in the knee in front of a 19th Street convenience store. Assistant District Attorney Claudette S. Caldwell said in court that Hall had stated Riley was present, but Hall didn’t see the actual shooting.

Riley, 25, of Welch Avenue in the Falls, also allegedly shot Chandler in the chest and both thighs on another occasion, while chasing him down 18th Street in the Falls March 11. Chandler survived; Riley is awaiting trial on attempted murder, assault and weapons possession charges.

Two and a half hours after the proceedings in the shooting cases, Sheldon sentenced Riley to two years in prison and a year of post-release supervision in an unrelated drug case. Riley had pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance for selling cocaine in Niagara Falls Jan. 12, 2015.

