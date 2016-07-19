Share this article

print logo
Allen Street Hardware, 245 Allen St. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

City Hallways (July 19) Allen Street Hardware Cafe looking to bring dancing back

| Published | Updated

Get those dancing feet ready

Something lots of people have been waiting  to hear: The Allen Street Hardware Cafe has applied to the city for a new dance license with live music. I'll keep you informed as the application goes  through the regulatory process.

For those who may have missed it (is that possible?), the city shut down the dance floor last February. The restaurant has remained open.

More on the medians

I got so much reaction to Monday's post on the Main Street medians that I thought I'd share some of the comments with you:

-"It isn't the medians that cause traffic congestion in that stretch. It's the unsynchronized traffic lights."

-"Better to run into the medians than to run into pedestrians crossing the street, don't you think?"

-"Medians like these work in other cities with similar climate challenges. The problem is the DPW (Dept. of Public Works) does not maintain anything. . . "

Main Street median near Hertel.

Main Street median near Hertel.

The Cleveland Files 

Some news from  the Republican National Convention.  Here's interesting piece by Buffalo News political reporters Bob McCarthy and Jerry Zremski.

Today's Calendar Items

Mayor Brown and BlueCross/Blue Shield this morning announcing series of free fitness classes in Buffalo.

Council meeting this afternoon

In today's Buffalo News and on buffalonews.com, I have a story on Common Council proposal  to create a new car allowance for Council members.

Like me on Facebook: City Hallways
Friend me on Facebook: BN Susan Schulman
Follow me on Twitter@sue_schulman
Follow me on Instagram: cityhallways
Email me at: sschulman@buffnews.com

CityHallways

There are no comments - be the first to comment