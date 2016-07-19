City Hallways (July 19) Allen Street Hardware Cafe looking to bring dancing back

Get those dancing feet ready

Something lots of people have been waiting to hear: The Allen Street Hardware Cafe has applied to the city for a new dance license with live music. I'll keep you informed as the application goes through the regulatory process.

For those who may have missed it (is that possible?), the city shut down the dance floor last February. The restaurant has remained open.

More on the medians

I got so much reaction to Monday's post on the Main Street medians that I thought I'd share some of the comments with you:

-"It isn't the medians that cause traffic congestion in that stretch. It's the unsynchronized traffic lights."

-"Better to run into the medians than to run into pedestrians crossing the street, don't you think?"

-"Medians like these work in other cities with similar climate challenges. The problem is the DPW (Dept. of Public Works) does not maintain anything. . . "

The Cleveland Files

Some news from the Republican National Convention. Here's interesting piece by Buffalo News political reporters Bob McCarthy and Jerry Zremski.

Today's Calendar Items

Mayor Brown and BlueCross/Blue Shield this morning announcing series of free fitness classes in Buffalo.

Council meeting this afternoon

In today's Buffalo News and on buffalonews.com, I have a story on Common Council proposal to create a new car allowance for Council members.

